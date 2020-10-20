DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Fast and Furious franchise to end after 2 more films

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Fast and Furious franchise to end after 2 more films

   
Old 10-20-20, 06:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,812
Received 117 Likes on 81 Posts
Fast and Furious franchise to end after 2 more films
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-20-20, 07:03 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 59,785
Received 209 Likes on 155 Posts
Re: Fast and Furious franchise to end after 2 more films
Pretty sure they announced this before 9 because they mentioned it being a final 'trilogy' story arc within the series.
Michael Corvin is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.