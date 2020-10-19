Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020) -- S: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,315
Received 405 Likes on 304 Posts
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020) -- S: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman
Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), her ambitious horn player (Chadwick Boseman), and the white management determined to control the legendary Mother of the Blues. Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play. Ma Raineys Black Bottom, directed by George C. Wolfe. Starring Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown and Taylour Paige. Coming to Netflix December 18.
Watch Ma Raineys Black Bottom, In select theaters November and on Netflix December 18
This looks great. Looking forward to it.
Sadly this appears to be the final on screen performance from Chadwick Boseman. This was filmed in Summer 2019.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off