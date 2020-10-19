DVD Talk Forum

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020) -- S: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020) -- S: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman

   
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020) -- S: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman



Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), her ambitious horn player (Chadwick Boseman), and the white management determined to control the legendary Mother of the Blues. Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play. Ma Raineys Black Bottom, directed by George C. Wolfe. Starring Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown and Taylour Paige. Coming to Netflix December 18.

Watch Ma Raineys Black Bottom, In select theaters November and on Netflix December 18




This looks great. Looking forward to it.

Sadly this appears to be the final on screen performance from Chadwick Boseman. This was filmed in Summer 2019.

