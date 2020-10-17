"Hey, you know that movie?" Game

Spoiler:



Answer:



Beetlejuice



Winona Ryder (Mina Harker in Bram Stoker's Dracula)

Alec Baldwin (Jack Ryan in The Hunt For Red October)

Michael Keaton (Batman in Batman)

Jeffery Jones (the principal from Ferris Bueller's Day Off)

Catharine O'Hara (the lady from SCTV)

Dick Cavett (the guy who used to host The Dick Cavett Show)







I'll suggest a movie game for anyone interested.Guess the movie by characters the actors played in another movie.Example:You don't have to identify all the actors, just enough for you to figure out the movie.I'll start with this one, anyone who'd like to contribute questions go right ahead.