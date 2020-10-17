"Hey, you know that movie?" Game
"Hey, you know that movie?" Game
I'll suggest a movie game for anyone interested.
Guess the movie by characters the actors played in another movie.
Example:
"Hey, you know that movie with Mina Harker, and Jack Ryan, and Batman, and the principal from Ferris Bueller's Day off, and the lady from SCTV, and the guy who used to host The Dick Cavett Show?"
Answer:
Beetlejuice
Winona Ryder (Mina Harker in Bram Stoker's Dracula)
Alec Baldwin (Jack Ryan in The Hunt For Red October)
Michael Keaton (Batman in Batman)
Jeffery Jones (the principal from Ferris Bueller's Day Off)
Catharine O'Hara (the lady from SCTV)
Dick Cavett (the guy who used to host The Dick Cavett Show)
You don't have to identify all the actors, just enough for you to figure out the movie.
I'll start with this one, anyone who'd like to contribute questions go right ahead.
"Hey, you know that movie with Mr. Blonde, and Ned "The Head" Ryerson, and Judas Iscariot, and Tyler Durden, and Dottie Hinson, and Janet Weiss?"
Re: "Hey, you know that movie?" Game
Spoiler:
Thelma and Louise
I will do one in a few minutes
Re: "Hey, you know that movie?" Game
"Hey, you know that movie with Marge Gunderson, Dr Manhattan, Truman Capote, Brodie Bruce and Jovie from Elf? I love that one."
Re: "Hey, you know that movie?" Game
Spoiler:
Almost Famous
"Hey you know that movie with Jack Dawson, Lex Luthor, Jigsaw, Bishop, Robin Hood, Lt Dan and Ginger McKenna"
