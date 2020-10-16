The Empty Man (2020) -- S: James Badge Dale -- Based on the graphic novels
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,262
Received 403 Likes on 302 Posts
The Empty Man (2020) -- S: James Badge Dale -- Based on the graphic novels
20th Century Studios The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his lifeand the lives of those close to himare in grave danger. Directed by David Prior from a screen story and screenplay by David Prior based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn, The Empty Man stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova. The film is produced by Ross Richie, p.g.a. and Stephen Christy, p.g.a.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off