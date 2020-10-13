DVD Talk Forum

Kindred Spirits (2019) - Lucky McKee (May, The Woman, etc.) made a LifeTime horror movie

Kindred Spirits (2019) - Lucky McKee (May, The Woman, etc.) made a LifeTime horror movie

   
10-13-20
Dan
Kindred Spirits (2019) - Lucky McKee (May, The Woman, etc.) made a LifeTime horror movie
https://www.mylifetime.com/movies/kindred-spirits

So, I saw this last year, but I see it's not streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. It's definitely worth checking out. It's a LifeTime movie, but with horror elements. I thought it was pretty great when I saw it.
A successful single mother's carefree sister reappears out of the blue one day to stay with her and her teenage daughter
Starring Thora Birch, Caitlin Stasey, and Macon Blair
