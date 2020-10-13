Furiosa (D: Miller) - S: Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, Abdul-Mateen

Quote:

George Miller has tapped Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in Furiosa, the prequel movie based on Charlize Therons Imperator Furiosa character from 2015s Mad Max: Fury Road.



Taylor-Joy will play title role, a younger version of Furiosa. Miller had said in a May interview with The New York Times that hed been searching for searching for an actress in her 20s to take over the role. He said at the time he had considered using de-aging technology in order to allow Theron  whos 44 to play the part again, but has decided against doing so. Taylor-Joy is 24.



Miller will direct, co-write and produce Furiosa, along with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell. The film will be produced by Millers own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner, together with Fury Road partner Warner Bros. Pictures.





In prepping the Fury Road script, Miller and co-writer Nick Lathouris developed origin stories for every character, but not much was revealed about Furiosas past. In the film, she is a war captain under the cruel leader Immortan Joe, but turns against him in order to free Joes concubines. She then forms an alliance with Max Rockatansky, portrayed by Tom Hardy. Miller has directed all four Mad Max movies and was nominated for best picture and best director for Fury Road at the 2015 Oscars.