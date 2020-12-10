Middleburg Film Festival - Online Screenings
Middleburg Film Festival - Online Screenings
The Middleburg Film Festival has moved their yearly slate of award contenders to mostly be online, allowing anybody a chance to catch them. I'm shocked at some of the movies they have lined up, Minari, One Night in Miami, Concrete Cowboy, MLK/FBI, Sound of Metal... Movies are $12 and will open up for a 24 hour viewing window at a specific time throughout the weekend of Oct. 15-18.
https://films.middleburgfilm.org/
Let me know if you've heard anything good about some of the other titles I didn't highlight.
I just wrapped up the NYFF this week and Fantastic Fest (which was free) the week before. I have Montclair starting next week.
Maybe I’ll check out Concrete Cowboys with this one.
Many of the films being offered will eventually be on streamers like Amazon, so I opt not pay for those.
