DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Middleburg Film Festival - Online Screenings

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Middleburg Film Festival - Online Screenings

   
Old 10-12-20, 03:22 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
sauce07's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: Centreville, VA
Posts: 6,523
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
Middleburg Film Festival - Online Screenings
The Middleburg Film Festival has moved their yearly slate of award contenders to mostly be online, allowing anybody a chance to catch them. I'm shocked at some of the movies they have lined up, Minari, One Night in Miami, Concrete Cowboy, MLK/FBI, Sound of Metal... Movies are $12 and will open up for a 24 hour viewing window at a specific time throughout the weekend of Oct. 15-18.

https://films.middleburgfilm.org/

Let me know if you've heard anything good about some of the other titles I didn't highlight.
sauce07 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-12-20, 03:26 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,563
Likes: 0
Received 397 Likes on 279 Posts
Re: Middleburg Film Festival - Online Screenings
Most film festivals have done this.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-12-20, 03:31 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
sauce07's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: Centreville, VA
Posts: 6,523
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: Middleburg Film Festival - Online Screenings
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Most film festivals have done this.
I know TIFF was Canadians only. Wish I would've known about some others, oh well.
sauce07 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-12-20, 03:32 PM
  #4  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,563
Likes: 0
Received 397 Likes on 279 Posts
Re: Middleburg Film Festival - Online Screenings
I just wrapped up the NYFF this week and Fantastic Fest (which was free) the week before. I have Montclair starting next week.

Maybe I’ll check out Concrete Cowboys with this one.

Many of the films being offered will eventually be on streamers like Amazon, so I opt not pay for those.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Batman (2022, D: Matt Reeves) S: Pattinson

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.