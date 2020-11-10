Cleopatra (D: Jenkins) S: Gadot
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,538
Likes: 0
Received 384 Likes on 271 Posts
Cleopatra (D: Jenkins) S: Gadot
Gal Gadot will trade her lasso of truth for a golden crown, playing the legendary queen of Egypt in Cleopatra, a historical drama that will reunite the actress with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.
Paramount Pictures won the rights to the project, reportedly beating out other suitors such as Apple, Universal, Warner Bros. and Netflix. Gadot will get a chance to put her mark on a role previously essayed by the likes of Claudette Colbert and Elizabeth Taylor, playing a woman who romanced Julius Caesar and Marc Antony and served as the last ruler of Egypts Ptolemaic Kingdom. Taylors version proved to be so costly that 20th Century Fox nearly went bankrupt hopefully this one will be less lavish.
There have been a number of Cleopatra projects kicking around Hollywood in recent years, including a project at Sony that at various points was rumored to star Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga. Its unclear whats going on with that project.
Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island) will write the screenplay for the Gadot/Jenkins take.
Paramount Motion Picture Group President Emma Watts and the studios chairman Jim Gianopulos reportedly pushed hard to land Cleopatra. Watts, who joined the studio in June, has had a galvanic effect at the company, where insiders say shes been encouraging her colleagues to get more aggressive in finding splashy material and urging them to think more creatively about reinvigorating tired franchises.
Gadot is represented by WME and Jenkins is represented by CAA. The two are also collaborating on Wonder Woman 1984, the superhero sequel that is expected to debut in December.
Paramount Pictures won the rights to the project, reportedly beating out other suitors such as Apple, Universal, Warner Bros. and Netflix. Gadot will get a chance to put her mark on a role previously essayed by the likes of Claudette Colbert and Elizabeth Taylor, playing a woman who romanced Julius Caesar and Marc Antony and served as the last ruler of Egypts Ptolemaic Kingdom. Taylors version proved to be so costly that 20th Century Fox nearly went bankrupt hopefully this one will be less lavish.
There have been a number of Cleopatra projects kicking around Hollywood in recent years, including a project at Sony that at various points was rumored to star Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga. Its unclear whats going on with that project.
Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island) will write the screenplay for the Gadot/Jenkins take.
Paramount Motion Picture Group President Emma Watts and the studios chairman Jim Gianopulos reportedly pushed hard to land Cleopatra. Watts, who joined the studio in June, has had a galvanic effect at the company, where insiders say shes been encouraging her colleagues to get more aggressive in finding splashy material and urging them to think more creatively about reinvigorating tired franchises.
Gadot is represented by WME and Jenkins is represented by CAA. The two are also collaborating on Wonder Woman 1984, the superhero sequel that is expected to debut in December.
Different than the Sony / Villeneuve(?) one.
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Re: Cleopatra (D: Jenkins) S: Gadot
could be interesting. i like the duo so who knows. one flop doesn't mean this can't succeed...
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,158
Received 393 Likes on 293 Posts
Re: Cleopatra (D: Jenkins) S: Gadot
Gadot has the looks and stature to play Cleopatra and Jenkins is a solid director, so why not? Just depends on the script and who else they cast.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off