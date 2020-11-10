Nocturne (2020, D: Quirke) S: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman - "Welcome to The Blumhouse"

Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaids Tale, Players Table), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level, Annabelle Comes Home), Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Insecure, Casual). Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Matthew Myers and Fodhla Cronin OReilly.

Prime Video presents Welcome to The Blumhouse, a collection of unsettling genre films that tap into our deepest fears. Produced by the master of horror, Jason Blum, and directed by a group of emerging voices, these stand-alone dark thrillers introduce audiences to new worlds, diverse perspective and sinister plots. While each film is distinct, the Welcome to The Blumhouse collection explores family and love as a redemptive or destructive force. So curl up on the couch, unsettle in and watch as our character becomes entangled in their own web of lies, betray their loved ones and escape from the evils that haunt them.