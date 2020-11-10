Nocturne (2020, D: Quirke) S: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman - "Welcome to The Blumhouse"
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,531
Likes: 0
Received 384 Likes on 271 Posts
Nocturne (2020, D: Quirke) S: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman - "Welcome to The Blumhouse"
Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaids Tale, Players Table), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level, Annabelle Comes Home), Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Insecure, Casual). Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Matthew Myers and Fodhla Cronin OReilly.
Prime Video presents Welcome to The Blumhouse, a collection of unsettling genre films that tap into our deepest fears. Produced by the master of horror, Jason Blum, and directed by a group of emerging voices, these stand-alone dark thrillers introduce audiences to new worlds, diverse perspective and sinister plots. While each film is distinct, the Welcome to The Blumhouse collection explores family and love as a redemptive or destructive force. So curl up on the couch, unsettle in and watch as our character becomes entangled in their own web of lies, betray their loved ones and escape from the evils that haunt them.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off