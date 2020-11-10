Evil Eye (2020, D: E&R Dassani) S: Sarita Choudhury - "Welcome to The Blumhouse"

Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury (Mississippi Masala, Lady in the Water), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Omar Maskati (Unbelievable), and Bernard White (Silicon Valley). A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughters new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Guy Stodel, Anjula Acharia, Emilia Lapenta and Kate Navin.

Prime Video presents Welcome to The Blumhouse, a collection of unsettling genre films that tap into our deepest fears. Produced by the master of horror, Jason Blum, and directed by a group of emerging voices, these stand-alone dark thrillers introduce audiences to new worlds, diverse perspective and sinister plots. While each film is distinct, the Welcome to The Blumhouse collection explores family and love as a redemptive or destructive force. So curl up on the couch, unsettle in and watch as our character becomes entangled in their own web of lies, betray their loved ones and escape from the evils that haunt them.