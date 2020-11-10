Black Box (2020, D: Osei-Kuffour, Jr.) S: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad - "Welcome to The Blumhouse"

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (Born With It) and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World 3, The Circle), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Amanda Christine (Colony), Tosin Morohunfola (The Chi, The 24th), Charmaine Bingwa (Trees of Peace, Little Sista), and Troy James (The Flash, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Executive produced by Jason Blum, Jay Ellis, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks.

Prime Video presents Welcome to The Blumhouse, a collection of unsettling genre films that tap into our deepest fears. Produced by the master of horror, Jason Blum, and directed by a group of emerging voices, these stand-alone dark thrillers introduce audiences to new worlds, diverse perspective and sinister plots. While each film is distinct, the Welcome to The Blumhouse collection explores family and love as a redemptive or destructive force. So curl up on the couch, unsettle in and watch as our character becomes entangled in their own web of lies, betray their loved ones and escape from the evils that haunt them.