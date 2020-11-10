Horizon Line (2020) -- S: Allison Williams -- From the makers of 10 Cloverfield Lane
From the creators of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows, HORIZON LINE is a thrilling survival story about two former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friends tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm thats about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot and theres no going back. Here's the first look at #HorizonLine starring Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon - coming soon.
Cast: Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon, and Keith David Director: Mikael Marcimain Writers: Josh Campbell & Matthew Stuecken Producer: Fredrik Wikström Nicastro
