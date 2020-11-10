DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Horizon Line (2020) -- S: Allison Williams -- From the makers of 10 Cloverfield Lane

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Horizon Line (2020) -- S: Allison Williams -- From the makers of 10 Cloverfield Lane

   
Old 10-11-20, 03:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,156
Received 393 Likes on 293 Posts
Horizon Line (2020) -- S: Allison Williams -- From the makers of 10 Cloverfield Lane







From the creators of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows, HORIZON LINE is a thrilling survival story about two former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friends tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm thats about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot  and theres no going back. Here's the first look at #HorizonLine starring Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon - coming soon.

Cast: Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon, and Keith David Director: Mikael Marcimain Writers: Josh Campbell & Matthew Stuecken Producer: Fredrik Wikström Nicastro
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.