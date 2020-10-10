DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Which one of the Big 3 horror franchises is your favorite?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: Which one of the Big 3 horror franchises is your favorite?
Halloween
0
0%
Friday The 13th
1
100.00%
A Nightmare On Elm Street
0
0%
I don't have a favorite.
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Which one of the Big 3 horror franchises is your favorite?

   
Old 10-10-20, 08:15 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 793
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Which one of the Big 3 horror franchises is your favorite?
Which one of the Big 3 horror franchises is your favorite?

*Halloween
*Friday The 13th
*A Nightmare On Elm Street
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-10-20, 08:22 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,523
Received 77 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Which one of the Big 3 horror franchises is your favorite?
Going off the board... The Evil Dead
The Cow is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.