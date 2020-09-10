DVD Talk Forum

Spontaneous (2020, D: Duffield) S: Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Spontaneous (2020, D: Duffield) S: Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel

   
10-09-20, 11:25 AM
Moderator
Spontaneous (2020, D: Duffield) S: Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel



Now on Digital and on Demand

Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing upand blowing up! When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

Featuring: Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Yvonne Orji, Hayley Law, Rob Huebel, Piper Perabo
97% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/spontaneous


10-09-20, 11:33 AM
Re: Spontaneous (2020, D: Duffield) S: Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel
Looks more interesting that that lazy poster design would suggest.
10-09-20, 11:37 AM
Re: Spontaneous (2020, D: Duffield) S: Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel
Got to save as much money as possible these days. Can’t waste money on marketing! Slap that shit together in no time!
10-09-20, 11:57 AM
Re: Spontaneous (2020, D: Duffield) S: Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel
Right? Mismatched lighting on different actor pics, all caps everywhere, Adobe Illustrator "blood" splatter (instead of something more suitably photographic) with what I assume is 'clever' jizz spatter on the title ("because it's about hormonal teens, y'see!"). About an hour's work for a good designer. Who knows, maybe they held a 'design our poster' contest for high schoolers?

At the very end, the copyright line says it's a Paramount Picture (!), which makes the cheap poster even more egregious.
