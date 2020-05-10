DVD Talk Forum

Jiu Jitsu (2020) -- Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi

Jiu Jitsu (2020) -- Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi

   
10-05-20, 08:06 PM
Jiu Jitsu (2020) -- Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi





Every six years, an ancient order of expert Jiu Jitsu fighters faces a vicious race of alien invaders in a battle for Earth. For thousands of years, the fighters that protect Earth have wonuntil now. When celebrated war hero Jake Barnes (Alain Moussi) is defeated by Brax, the indomitable leader of the invaders, the future of humanity hangs in the balance. Injured and suffering from amnesia, Jake is rescued by Wylie (Nicolas Cage), Keung and his team of fellow Jiu Jitsu fighters. They must help Jake to regain his strength in order to band together and defeat Brax in an epic battle that will once again determine the fate of mankind



This comes out on VOD November 20th. I have to see this. This just sounds like a B movie delight
10-05-20, 08:14 PM
Re: Jiu Jitsu (2020) -- Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi
The plot sounds like Mad Libs
