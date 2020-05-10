The 355 (2021, D: Kinberg) -- S: Chastain, Kruger, Cruz, Nyong'o, Fan, Stan
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,039
Received 377 Likes on 284 Posts
The 355 (2021, D: Kinberg) -- S: Chastain, Kruger, Cruz, Nyong'o, Fan, Stan
The 355 follows a group of top female agents from government agencies around the globe as they try to stop an organization from acquiring a deadly weapon to send the world into chaos. It will be led by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, and Bingbing Fan as well as Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o and Penélope Cruz.
Looked and didn't see a thread for this. Jessica Chastain posted on Instagram the trailer is coming out tonight.
This opens January 15th. If theatres are open.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: The 355 (2021, D: Kinberg) -- S: Chastain, Kruger, Cruz, Nyong'o, Fan, Stan
From the Studio that brought you Jason Bourne.
They has to pick the worst Bourne movie?
They has to pick the worst Bourne movie?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off