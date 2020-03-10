DVD Talk Forum

All Regal Cinemas in US to close

Movie Talk

All Regal Cinemas in US to close

   
10-03-20, 10:15 PM
All Regal Cinemas in US to close
Looks like Regal Cinemas parent, Cineworld, is closing all Regal locations in the U.S. following the announced delay of the "No Time to Die" release. Sorry to hear this as I had been a semi-regular visitor to their Hunt Valley, MD location. Wonder if this will just be the first of many.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...005719719.html

NOTE: Just saw this is being discussed in the COVID thread so mods should fee free to close.
Last edited by TheAllPurposeNothing; 10-03-20 at 10:17 PM. Reason: Update
