All Regal Cinemas in US to close
Looks like Regal Cinemas parent, Cineworld, is closing all Regal locations in the U.S. following the announced delay of the "No Time to Die" release. Sorry to hear this as I had been a semi-regular visitor to their Hunt Valley, MD location. Wonder if this will just be the first of many.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...005719719.html
NOTE: Just saw this is being discussed in the COVID thread so mods should fee free to close.
