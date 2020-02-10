DVD Talk Forum

Iron Mask (2020) -- S: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Iron Mask (2020) -- S: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger

   
10-02-20, 08:49 PM
Iron Mask






Iron Mask - Premiering on Digital and On Demand November 20th, and on Blu-Ray and DVD November 24th!

Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure! In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon. This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale  ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and Chinas Great Wall  also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icons final performances.





10-02-20, 08:52 PM
Re: Iron Mask (2020) -- S: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger
Yikes.
10-02-20, 09:04 PM
Re: Iron Mask (2020) -- S: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger
https://variety.com/2016/film/global...-2-1201906980/

This movie was actually filmed 4 years ago.
10-02-20, 09:32 PM
Re: Iron Mask (2020) -- S: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger
Looks like a quarantine joke.
