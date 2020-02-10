Iron Mask (2020) -- S: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,982
Received 373 Likes on 280 Posts
Iron Mask (2020) -- S: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger
Iron Mask - Premiering on Digital and On Demand November 20th, and on Blu-Ray and DVD November 24th!
Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure! In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon. This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and Chinas Great Wall also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icons final performances.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,982
Received 373 Likes on 280 Posts
Re: Iron Mask (2020) -- S: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger
https://variety.com/2016/film/global...-2-1201906980/
This movie was actually filmed 4 years ago.
This movie was actually filmed 4 years ago.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off