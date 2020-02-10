Cry Macho (D: Eastwood) - S: Eastwood

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Even as the industry slowly gets back to work, Clint Eastwood looks to be moving quickly to get his next movie going. Deadline hears the iconic director is coming on to direct and star in Cry Macho for Warner Bros. While its unknown about a start date or when it might be released, sources say Eastwood has already begun scouting locations for the shoot.



Knowing how quick Eastwoods shoots can go, insiders add the film could be in front of audiences by next winter. Sources add that the film does not have a formal greenlight.



Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier are producing, along with Tim Moore and Eastwood at Malpaso. N. Richard Nash, who wrote the novel Cry Macho, penned the script along with Nick Schenk.





Based on the book, the film will star Eastwood as a onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the mans young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. The New York Times described it as a morality tale about two characters who help each other through tough transitions.



When it comes to the acting part, it hasnt always been a given that Eastwood would also act in the films he was directing; he usually leaned toward staying behind the camera rather then do both. In recent years, he has been drawn to material that allows for both, most recently him starring and directing the 2018 thriller The Mule.