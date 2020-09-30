Minari (2020, D: Chung) S: Steven Yeun
Minari (2020, D: Chung) S: Steven Yeun
From writer/director Lee Isaac Chung and starring Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, and Yuh-Jung Youn. MINARI Coming Soon.
A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.
Grand Jury Prize
2020 Sundance Film Festival
U.S. Dramatic Audience Award
2020 Sundance Film Festival
100% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/minari
