Minari (2020, D: Chung) S: Steven Yeun

Minari (2020, D: Chung) S: Steven Yeun

   
Minari (2020, D: Chung) S: Steven Yeun


From writer/director Lee Isaac Chung and starring Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, and Yuh-Jung Youn. MINARI  Coming Soon.

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

Grand Jury Prize
2020 Sundance Film Festival

U.S. Dramatic Audience Award
2020 Sundance Film Festival
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10633456

100% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/minari
