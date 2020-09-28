Need help identifying a (Possible) Charles Bronson movie
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Need help identifying a (Possible) Charles Bronson movie
All I've been told is that it's got a scene where a prostitute is sniffing cocaine through a straw and her pimp(?) smashes her head down causing the straw to go deep in her nose. She (My friend) swears it was one of the DEATH WISH movies. I own parts 1-4 and didn't spot the scene. Any help?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off