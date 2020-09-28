DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Need help identifying a (Possible) Charles Bronson movie

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Need help identifying a (Possible) Charles Bronson movie

   
Old 09-28-20, 05:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mondo Kane's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 11,250
Received 13 Likes on 12 Posts
Need help identifying a (Possible) Charles Bronson movie
All I've been told is that it's got a scene where a prostitute is sniffing cocaine through a straw and her pimp(?) smashes her head down causing the straw to go deep in her nose. She (My friend) swears it was one of the DEATH WISH movies. I own parts 1-4 and didn't spot the scene. Any help?
Mondo Kane is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.