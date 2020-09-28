DVD Talk Forum

The Boys in the Band (2020, D: Ryan Murphy) S: Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, Rannells -- Netflix

The Boys in the Band (2020, D: Ryan Murphy) S: Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, Rannells -- Netflix

   
09-28-20
dex14
Join Date: Jul 2008
The Boys in the Band (2020, D: Ryan Murphy) S: Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, Rannells -- Netflix



Based on the Tony Award-winning play that changed a generation, The Boys in the Band follows a group of nine gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City - only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the hosts past turns the evening upside down.

Starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins. Produced by Ryan Murphy. Directed by Joe Mantello. Based on the groundbreaking work of Mart Crowley.
Currently 88% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_boys_in_the_band
