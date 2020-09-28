re: The Boys in the Band (2020, D: Mantello, P: Murphy) S: Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, Rannells -- Netflix

The William Friedkin film is basically perfect. It's a great film. If it wasn't for the fact that it's not very well known I would say this movie didn't need to be made. I'll watch it though.





PS Murphy didn't direct it, he did produce it though. Joe Mantello directed it. Whoever that is. So you may want to edit the thread title.