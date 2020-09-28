DVD Talk Forum

The Boys in the Band (2020, D: Mantello, P: Murphy) S: Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, Rannells -- Netflix

The Boys in the Band (2020, D: Mantello, P: Murphy) S: Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, Rannells -- Netflix

   
The Boys in the Band (2020, D: Mantello, P: Murphy) S: Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, Rannells -- Netflix



Based on the Tony Award-winning play that changed a generation, The Boys in the Band follows a group of nine gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City - only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the hosts past turns the evening upside down.

Starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins. Produced by Ryan Murphy. Directed by Joe Mantello. Based on the groundbreaking work of Mart Crowley.
Currently 88% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_boys_in_the_band
re: The Boys in the Band (2020, D: Mantello, P: Murphy) S: Parsons, Quinto, Bomer, Rannells -- Netflix
The William Friedkin film is basically perfect. It's a great film. If it wasn't for the fact that it's not very well known I would say this movie didn't need to be made. I'll watch it though.


PS Murphy didn't direct it, he did produce it though. Joe Mantello directed it. Whoever that is. So you may want to edit the thread title.
