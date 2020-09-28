The Glorias (2020, D: Taymor) S: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe
Synopsis
Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary womens movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinems own memoir My Life on the Road. THE GLORIAS (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinems influential journey to prominencefrom her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the womens rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Womens Conference and beyond.
THE GLORIAS includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the womens movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).
For anyone who didn't get their fill of Steinem on Mrs. America.
Looks like it contains some magnificent visuals but they arent showing them in the trailer.
I fell for Taymor with Titus and Frida, but she fell off after that. Hope this has some of her magnificent designs and visuals.
I fell for Taymor with Titus and Frida, but she fell off after that. Hope this has some of her magnificent designs and visuals.
