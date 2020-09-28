The Glorias (2020, D: Taymor) S: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe

Quote:

Synopsis

Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary womens movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinems own memoir My Life on the Road. THE GLORIAS (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinems influential journey to prominencefrom her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the womens rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Womens Conference and beyond.



THE GLORIAS includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the womens movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).