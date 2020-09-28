DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Glorias (2020, D: Taymor) S: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Glorias (2020, D: Taymor) S: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe

   
Old 09-28-20, 01:55 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,303
Likes: 0
Received 356 Likes on 250 Posts
The Glorias (2020, D: Taymor) S: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe



Synopsis
Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary womens movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinems own memoir My Life on the Road. THE GLORIAS (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinems influential journey to prominencefrom her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the womens rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Womens Conference and beyond.

THE GLORIAS includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the womens movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).
83% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_glorias

For anyone who didn't get their fill of Steinem on Mrs. America.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-28-20, 02:11 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,862
Received 149 Likes on 115 Posts
Re: The Glorias (2020, D: Taymor) S: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe
Looks like it contains some magnificent visuals but they arent showing them in the trailer.

I fell for Taymor with Titus and Frida, but she fell off after that. Hope this has some of her magnificent designs and visuals.
Mabuse is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-28-20, 02:11 PM
  #3  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,303
Likes: 0
Received 356 Likes on 250 Posts
Re: The Glorias (2020, D: Taymor) S: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe
Originally Posted by Mabuse View Post
Looks like it contains some magnificent visuals but they arent showing them in the trailer.

I fell for Taymor with Titus and Frida, but she fell off after that. Hope this has some of her magnificent designs and visuals.
No fan of Across The Universe?
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
No Sudden Move (D: Soderbergh) S: Hamm, Cheadle, Del Toro

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.