View Poll Results: Who would you like to see become the next James Bond? **New and Improved 2020 Pandemic Edition**
Tom Hardy
0
0%
Michael B. Jordan
0
0%
Taron Egerton
0
0%
Sam Heughan
0
0%
Michael Fassbender
0
0%
Daniel Craig
0
0%
Lashana Lynch
0
0%
Richard Madden
0
0%
Idris Elba
1
25.00%
Tom Hiddleston
0
0%
Henry Cavill
1
25.00%
Jason Statham
0
0%
Benedict Cumberbatch
0
0%
James McAvoy
0
0%
Luke Evans
0
0%
Mahershala Ali
0
0%
Riz Ahmed
0
0%
Aidan Turner
0
0%
Nicholas Hoult
0
0%
Damian Lewis
0
0%
David Oyelowo
0
0%
Harry Styles
0
0%
Cillian Murphy
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
2
50.00%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Who would you like to see become the next James Bond? **New and Improved 2020 Pandemic Edition**

   
Old 09-26-20, 08:01 PM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,801
Received 113 Likes on 99 Posts
Who would you like to see become the next James Bond? **New and Improved 2020 Pandemic Edition**

Who do you think it should be after Craig hangs it on the mantle?

for me, as it was before, Idris Elba.



Old 09-26-20, 08:08 PM
The Cow
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,510
Received 74 Likes on 58 Posts
Re: Who would you like to see become the next James Bond? **New and Improved 2020 Pandemic Edition**
I don't know who, but I'd prefer it to be a much lesser known actor.
Old 09-26-20, 08:33 PM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 49,743
Received 740 Likes on 449 Posts
Re: Who would you like to see become the next James Bond? **New and Improved 2020 Pandemic Edition**
I will reiterate that I would be interested in up-and-comer Kingley Ben-Adir who has been great in shows like The OA (Season 2), Love Life (final episode), and especially FX's High Fidelity (and also in Peaky Blinders, which I confess I've never seen). He will soon get a lot of attention as Malcolm X in Regina King's movie One Night In Miami (admittedly not at all a James Bond sort of role, but shows he has range). He is so charismatic, I was consistently taken aback at his screen presence - not something I usually do with unknown actors in secondary roles on TV shows I watch. I think he is going to be a big star soon. And he's not fifty year old already. He seems like such a good choice I am surprised that nobody else is yet talking about him -- a Google search of his name + Bond gets one Tweet from 2019. I am much more interested in him over ether of the Game of Thrones guys -- that said Richard Madden would probably be fine in the role.





