Re: Who would you like to see become the next James Bond? **New and Improved 2020 Pandemic Edition**

I will reiterate that I would be interested in up-and-comer Kingley Ben-Adir who has been great in shows like The OA (Season 2), Love Life (final episode), and especially FX's High Fidelity (and also in Peaky Blinders, which I confess I've never seen). He will soon get a lot of attention as Malcolm X in Regina King's movie One Night In Miami (admittedly not at all a James Bond sort of role, but shows he has range). He is so charismatic, I was consistently taken aback at his screen presence - not something I usually do with unknown actors in secondary roles on TV shows I watch. I think he is going to be a big star soon. And he's not fifty year old already. He seems like such a good choice I am surprised that nobody else is yet talking about him -- a Google search of his name + Bond gets one Tweet from 2019. I am much more interested in him over ether of the Game of Thrones guys -- that said Richard Madden would probably be fine in the role.