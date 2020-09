Re: Snoke, Rey, Anakin, all created by Palpatine from his DNA?

Quote: AdamH Originally Posted by They all don't have fathers. Does this mean Palpatine created them using his DNA?

Rey does have a father. Palpatine's son, I believe. I thought they showed a brief shot of him in TRoS but I could be totally wrong. I did hear something that Palpatine's son was actually a clone of him...probably something from a book or something I'll never read.