Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?

   
Old 09-24-20, 10:47 AM
Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
If you have never seen the movie Blade Runner before, can it still be enjoyable by the first time viewer or is it too out of date that it should only be viewed for nostalgic reasons?
Old 09-24-20, 11:05 AM
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
Yes. But it is still a relatively calm and quiet movie. Really anything older than 25 years old has an entirely different rhythm. Movies like the MCU have added so many story beats so you never lose anyone's attention.
Old 09-24-20, 11:07 AM
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
Ill say this and Im not happy to admit it. Ive tried to watch the film on two separate occasions. Both times I fell asleep, and I feel like it was around the same part (I dont remember exactly where). I feel like I should like it. Its 80s sci-fi, stars Harrison Ford, and is directed by Ridley Scott in his prime. Its just never clicked with me though. Someday I hope to force myself through it just to say Ive actually seen it.
Old 09-24-20, 11:14 AM
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
While I think the Vangelis score is definitely of its time, nothing else really yells 80s to me.

So it really comes down to the viewer and how they feel about films with a more meditative tone. A good barometer might be how they feel about films like Interstellar or Arrival.
Old 09-24-20, 11:16 AM
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
Ill say this and Im not happy to admit it. Ive tried to watch the film on two separate occasions. Both times I fell asleep, and I feel like it was around the same part (I dont remember exactly where). I feel like I should like it. Its 80s sci-fi, stars Harrison Ford, and is directed by Ridley Scott in his prime. Its just never clicked with me though. Someday I hope to force myself through it just to say Ive actually seen it.
I've felt the same with Dune .I felt since it was sci-fi, I should like it. Tried to watch it a few times years ago and just couldn't get through more than half an hour of it. The plot of that one seems very complicated though.; don't know if Blade Runner is the same of more straight forward.
Old 09-24-20, 11:19 AM
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
Originally Posted by TheAllPurposeNothing View Post
While I think the Vangelis score is definitely of its time, nothing else really yells 80s to me.

So it really comes down to the viewer and how they feel about films with a more meditative tone. A good barometer might be how they feel about films like Interstellar or Arrival.
I've never seen Arrival but I've seen Interstellar. I thought the plot went all over the place and never really made much sense. The writer and director seemed like they were trying to make something artsy and intellectual but failed.
Old 09-24-20, 11:21 AM
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
I don't think it is accessible as "just entertainment" to a casual viewer -- someone who just wants to watch what someone else says is a good movie.

Despite the fact that the movie was set 40 years in the future (from when it was made), it is a 40 year old movie. To be appreciated, the viewer has to be able to contextualize what they are watching. This is not something everybody is willing and able to do, as anyone who has struggled to get people to watch b/w classics from the 40s knows.

Also, I think understanding where BR is coming from artistically requires some familiarity with the film noir genre and an interest in dystopian sci-fi. Just because someone enjoys the sci-fi/action entertainment produced today does not mean they are going to be in sync with BR.

I'm not saying BR is at the level of Citizen Kane, but in 1983 you couldn't just plop someone down in front of CK and expect them to "get" it, and you can't do that with BR today.
Old 09-24-20, 11:25 AM
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
Originally Posted by movieguru View Post
I've never seen Arrival but I've seen Interstellar. I thought the plot went all over the place and never really made much sense. The writer and director seemed like they were trying to make something artsy and intellectual but failed.
Didn't mean it as a direct comparison. It was more about the idea that they are all contemplative science fiction films vs action spectacles. That said, I think a lot of Blade Runner naysayers feel the same way about that film that you feel about Interstellar.

I personally feel that both BR and BR2049 are much more successful films on that level, however. Your mileage may vary.
