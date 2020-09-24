Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?

I don't think it is accessible as "just entertainment" to a casual viewer -- someone who just wants to watch what someone else says is a good movie.



Despite the fact that the movie was set 40 years in the future (from when it was made), it is a 40 year old movie. To be appreciated, the viewer has to be able to contextualize what they are watching. This is not something everybody is willing and able to do, as anyone who has struggled to get people to watch b/w classics from the 40s knows.



Also, I think understanding where BR is coming from artistically requires some familiarity with the film noir genre and an interest in dystopian sci-fi. Just because someone enjoys the sci-fi/action entertainment produced today does not mean they are going to be in sync with BR.



I'm not saying BR is at the level of Citizen Kane, but in 1983 you couldn't just plop someone down in front of CK and expect them to "get" it, and you can't do that with BR today.