Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
If you have never seen the movie Blade Runner before, can it still be enjoyable by the first time viewer or is it too out of date that it should only be viewed for nostalgic reasons?
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
Yes. But it is still a relatively calm and quiet movie. Really anything older than 25 years old has an entirely different rhythm. Movies like the MCU have added so many story beats so you never lose anyone's attention.
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
Ill say this and Im not happy to admit it. Ive tried to watch the film on two separate occasions. Both times I fell asleep, and I feel like it was around the same part (I dont remember exactly where). I feel like I should like it. Its 80s sci-fi, stars Harrison Ford, and is directed by Ridley Scott in his prime. Its just never clicked with me though. Someday I hope to force myself through it just to say Ive actually seen it.
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
While I think the Vangelis score is definitely of its time, nothing else really yells 80s to me.
So it really comes down to the viewer and how they feel about films with a more meditative tone. A good barometer might be how they feel about films like Interstellar or Arrival.
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
While I think the Vangelis score is definitely of its time, nothing else really yells 80s to me.
So it really comes down to the viewer and how they feel about films with a more meditative tone. A good barometer might be how they feel about films like Interstellar or Arrival.
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
I don't think it is accessible as "just entertainment" to a casual viewer -- someone who just wants to watch what someone else says is a good movie.
Despite the fact that the movie was set 40 years in the future (from when it was made), it is a 40 year old movie. To be appreciated, the viewer has to be able to contextualize what they are watching. This is not something everybody is willing and able to do, as anyone who has struggled to get people to watch b/w classics from the 40s knows.
I'm not saying BR is at the level of Citizen Kane, but in 1983 you couldn't just plop someone down in front of CK and expect them to "get" it, and you can't do that with BR today.
Re: Is Blade Runner watchable to modern movie viewers?
I personally feel that both BR and BR2049 are much more successful films on that level, however. Your mileage may vary.
