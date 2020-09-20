DVD Talk Forum

Kajillionaire (2020, D: July) - S: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins

Kajillionaire (2020, D: July) - S: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins

   
Kajillionaire (2020, D: July) - S: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins



In Theaters September 25

From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.
This is coming out next week.

Currently 94% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/kajillionaire
