Kajillionaire (2020, D: July) - S: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,228
Likes: 0
Received 341 Likes on 240 Posts
Kajillionaire (2020, D: July) - S: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins
In Theaters September 25
From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.
From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.
Currently 94% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/kajillionaire
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off