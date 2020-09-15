Re: Untitled Madonna Biopic D : Madonna W : D. Cody & Madonna

BTW : Wells is wrong there, this won't be Madonna's feature debut. She shot the poorly received Edward and Wallis Simpson movie W.E. .





How could this movie NOT be titled Lucky Star? How is there even a question? That is a much better-fitting rock biopic title than either Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman were.