Untitled Madonna Biopic D : Madonna W : D. Cody & Madonna
Well this is certainly interesting. Never heard of this personal a biopic from a Superstar before.
Looks like Madonna is her own lucky star.
In what seems to be an unprecedented creative move, the pop icon will direct a film about her life and career one thats been heavily teased on her social media accounts, through script sessions with her Oscar-winning co-writer Diablo Cody.
That Madonna, whose staggering five-decade career has seen countless musical reinventions and a run at filmmaking and acting, would direct her own journey from New York Citys slums to the heights of global stardom is beyond rare. The super-famous are often involved peripherally as creative consultants and executive producers in their own adapted stories (like recent awards players like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman).
The untitled film has landed at Universal Pictures, under the wing of filmed entertainment group chair Donna Langley and producer Amy Pascal, whose eponymous company is set up on the Universal lot. A production timeline is unknown and principal cast has yet to be announced.
I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer a human being, trying to make her way in this world, Madonna said in a statement. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. Its essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.
Langley praised Madonna as the ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel.
With her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing, she has shaped our culture in a way very few others have, Langley said.
Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will executive produce. Senior executive VP of Production Erik Baiers and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.
The project is a reunion of sorts of Madonna and Pascal, who made the sentimental favorite A League of Their Own together in 1992.
This movie is an absolute labor of love for me, Pascal said. I have known Madonna since we made A League of Their Own together, and I cant imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal.
Madonna has previously directed two features, the 2008 drama Filth and Wisdom, and the 2011 Golden Globe-winning W.E. Her acting credits include Desperately Seeking Susan, Dick Tracy, and 1996s Evita, which earned her a Golden Globe for best actress.
Her musical bonafides include the tiles of best-selling female music artist in history, with 335 million records worldwide, and highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time. Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, and counts 658 prominent global award nominations and 225 wins.
Cody is an Academy Award winner for best original screenplay for Juno. She also wrote and produced Jennifers Body, and Charlize Therons Young Adult.
Uh....that’s okay. I’ll pass on Madonna - and Diablo Cody for that matter.
How No-Holds-Barred?
Todays big story is about Madonna inking a deal with Universal to direct a biopic about herself, based on a script co-written by herself and Diablo Cody. Matt Donnellys Variety story says the untiled pic will evolve under the wing of Unis filmed entertainment group chair Donna Langley and producer Amy Pascal, whose eponymous company is set up on the Universal lot. No casting announcements or production timeline.
This is the first time in history that any big-name talent has announced such an intention. And of course, the idea invites skepticism. Intriguing biopics have to about more than just this happened and that happened, and what hope is there, honestly, that Madonna, who would be a first-time feature helmer, will be interested in conveying some kind of warts-and-all saga about who she is or was deep down? An approach, in short, that might push the usual biopic boundaries.
Official Madonna statement: I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer a human being trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me? Its essential to share the roller-coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.
Madonna and producer-mixer Jellybean Benitez, sometime around the release of her 1983 debut album.Three or four years ago Madonna made it clear that she was no fan of Elyse Hollanders Blonde Ambition, a top-rated Black List script about her struggle to find success as a pop singer in early 80s Manhattan. I became an instant fan of this script, and declared in a 12.16.16 piece that its going to be a good, hard-knocks industry drama when it gets made basically a blend of a scrappy singing Evita mixed with A Star Is Born.
At the very least Madonna and Cody should re-read Blonde Ambition and borrow as much as they legally can from it. Or, better yet, hire Hollander to come aboard as a co-writer.
Blonde Ambition is a flinty, unsentimental empowerment saga about a tough cookie who took no prisoners and was always out for #1, I wrote. No hearts and flowers for this mama-san.
A Star Is Borns logline was basically big star with a drinking problem falls for younger ingenue, she rises as he falls and finally commits suicide, leaving her with a broken heart. Blonde Ambition is about a hungry, super-driven New York pop singer who, like Evita Peron (whom Madonna portrayed in 96), climbs to the top by forming alliances with this and that guy who helps her in some crucial way, and then moves on to the next partner or benefactor, but at no point in the journey is she fighting for anything other than her own success, and is no sentimentalist or sweetheart.
Alternate: Our very own hungry, hustling, hard-charging singer, living on tips and dimes in NYC in 81 and 82, finally gets a leg-up when she cuts a deal with (and then falls in love with) Jellybean Benitez, who remixes her initially troubled debut album (which contained Borderline and Lucky Star) and makes it into a hit but like with a previous boyfriend, bandmate DanGilroy, she eventually pushes Jellybean aside in favor of a new producer for her second album, Like A Virgin (84). So Jellybean is the Vickie Lester of this tale, his heart broken at the end by a woman he loved but who finally loved only herself.
BTW : Wells is wrong there, this won't be Madonna's feature debut. She shot the poorly received Edward and Wallis Simpson movie W.E. .
How could this movie NOT be titled Lucky Star? How is there even a question? That is a much better-fitting rock biopic title than either Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman were.
Universal bought a script a few years ago and Madonna was pissed that someone else was telling her story. I guess she got that torpedoed.
We had a thread about: https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...na-biopic.html
