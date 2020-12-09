One Night in Miami (2020) D : Regina King S : L. Odom Jr, Aldis Hodge, K. Ben-Adir
A movie getting a lot of attention from critics at film festivals like Venice and TIFF right now is the play adaption that is the directorial debut from Oscar Winner and HBO's The Watchmen star Regina King. The film tells a fictionalized story of Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke as the group celebrate Clay's surprise title win over Sonny Liston in a Miami hotel room in February 1964. Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the film.
Anyone who has watched Hulu's High Fidelity or HBO Max's Love Life will recognize Kingley Ben-Adir as a charismatic rising star. Looking forward to see him here as Malcolm X.
If this movie continues to be so well received as what I have been reading, Regina King could end up being the first African-American woman nominated for a Best Director Oscar, which would be a very impressive achievement for a directorial debut.
https://variety.com/2020/film/awards...rs-1234761177/
https://ew.com/movies/movie-reviews/...w-regina-king/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/enter...ed/5763496002/
https://thefilmstage.com/tiff-review...ert-precision/
https://collider.com/one-night-in-mi...w-regina-king/
