Movies you liked even more the second time around?

so there are movies you see, liked a lot, perhaps, saw it a second time and liked or even loved it even more. could be the first time was ok, maybe the experience hampered total enjoyment. Then you saw it again or again and liked it even more. maybe you caught things you didn't notice the first time and that made it even more enjoyable. many reasons...



This happened twice for me this week:

Prometheus

Moana



Prometheus...as i mentioned in another thread, it was like i was watching it for the first time even though, i remembered liking the first time, but it was so long ago. revisiting it, just blew me away and saw things that i didn't remember at all and was truly terrified and on the edge of my seat throughout.



Moana...loved it the first time. loved it even more the second time. found it so infectious, so gorgeous and the songs really memorable. just a thrilling animated trip.



Iron Man...saw it when it first came out in a shitty theater, with shitty people in attendance who were not quiet. i definitely liked the movie, but seeing it on my own, at home, loved it even more and one of my fav Marvel movies to this day.



So, what movies did you like, maybe loved the first time seeing, but liked it even more on second viewing?

