Freaky (2020)  S: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton  Blumhouse Freaky Friday horror/comedy update

Movie Talk

Freaky (2020)  S: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton  Blumhouse Freaky Friday horror/comedy update

   
09-10-20
Freaky (2020)  S: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton  Blumhouse Freaky Friday horror/comedy update







Kathryn Newton of Blockers and HBO’s Big Little Lies stars as 17-year old Millie alongside Vince Vaughn who plays the town’s infamous killer. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

This comes out in theaters Friday November 13th

This looks awesome. I’m there.
