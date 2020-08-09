DVD Talk Forum

Borat 2 (2020, D: Sacha Baron Cohen) S: Cohen GREAT SUCCESS!

Movie Talk

Borat 2 (2020, D: Sacha Baron Cohen) S: Cohen GREAT SUCCESS!

   
09-08-20, 07:42 PM
Borat 2 (2020, D: Sacha Baron Cohen) S: Cohen GREAT SUCCESS!
Great success indeed!! And with todays political climate in the US, he should have enough material for 2 through 9 - just like Avatar! And if this article is accurate, its already been filmed.

https://www.cinemablend.com/news/255...more-wild-news

09-08-20, 07:43 PM
Re: Borat 2 (2020, D: Sacha Baron Cohen) S: Cohen GREAT SUCCESS!
How will he be able to pull this off since everyone knows its a joke?
09-08-20, 07:46 PM
Re: Borat 2 (2020, D: Sacha Baron Cohen) S: Cohen GREAT SUCCESS!
I’m sure Republicans still will believe it. That was his primary Target in the first one.
09-08-20, 08:07 PM
Re: Borat 2 (2020, D: Sacha Baron Cohen) S: Cohen GREAT SUCCESS!
The character is just too well known. Maybe it’s something outside of the box. Maybe it’s a scripted film.
09-08-20, 08:13 PM
Re: Borat 2 (2020, D: Sacha Baron Cohen) S: Cohen GREAT SUCCESS!
Knowing how Cohen does these types of things, I have no doubt most of it was non-scripted. And he probably pulled it off just as good as the first time. Here’s the possible storyline, according to the article:
Spoiler:
So what can we expect from Borat 2? According to Collider’s sources, the sequel follows Borat Sagdiyev thinking he’s a big movie star after the original Borat movie was so successful. As such, he hides from the public by pretending to be someone else and starts interviewing people while donning this disguise. The premise is described as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen.”
09-08-20, 08:26 PM
Re: Borat 2 (2020, D: Sacha Baron Cohen) S: Cohen GREAT SUCCESS!
So it's basically the Ali G show with new characters?
