Tenet (2020, D: Nolan) -- S: Washington, Pattinson, Debicki -- The Spoiler-filled Reviews Thread
Tenet (2020, D: Nolan) -- S: Washington, Pattinson, Debicki -- The Spoiler-filled Reviews Thread
John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolans original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet.
Armed with only one wordTenetand fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
Not time travel. Inversion.
The international cast of Tenet also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.
Trailer
Running Time: 150 minutes
Budget: Between $200 to 225M
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77% as of 9/2/20
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/tenet
This opens in most markets as of tomorrow. It has already had special preview screenings across the country. The Tenet Pre-release thread already has commentary from some of you.
This will actually open in San Diego, CA theatres this weekend. New Jersey theatres will also show this as well. NY and LA are still closed.
Please feel free to talk open spoilers in this thread for those who saw it or will see it this weekend without spoiler tags.
Again, this is for discussion of the movie for those who saw it. As a courtesy, please don't include personal commentary on Covid or your personal health decisions.
Hopefully if all goes well, theatres in my area will open in a few weeks.
Last edited by DJariya; 09-02-20 at 01:40 PM.
Re: Tenet (2020, D: Nolan) -- S: Washington, Pattinson, Debicki -- The Spoiler-filled Reviews Thread
I like how Nolan acknowledges that he's so bad at getting good reactions from crowds of extras in a scene that, this time around, he gasses them as quickly as he can so all they have to do is act asleep.
Overall this was ok. Not the best Nolan movie, definitely the most Nolan Nolan movie. The kind of film that practically begs the audience to decipher its more difficult scenes, but isn't necessarily interesting enough to bother. Like, the last major set piece was kind of bland and although there was a lot going on, it doesn't exactly amount to much beyond 'mission accomplished.' (though the shot of the one exploded building coming back together only to have a different part of it explode again was neato).
It was entertaining though. Nolan does heists like the best of the best, but it's some of the other stuff that's just kind of... meh. All of the acting was very good (I especially liked KB as the villain), though some of the humor was cringey ("I ordered my hot sauce an hour ago!" WTF...). Also thought Pattinson was great (as he has proven to be in a bunch of roles now), and given the complexity of his role in particular, he really shines.
Re: Tenet (2020, D: Nolan) -- S: Washington, Pattinson, Debicki -- The Spoiler-filled Reviews Thread
So it sounds like he hasn't gotten better at action sequences. I remember the Bond-ish snow sequences in Inception were snoozers but I was otherwise caught up in the movie.
