Re: Tenet (2020, D: Nolan) -- S: Washington, Pattinson, Debicki -- The Spoiler-filled Reviews Thread

I like how Nolan acknowledges that he's so bad at getting good reactions from crowds of extras in a scene that, this time around, he gasses them as quickly as he can so all they have to do is act asleep.Overall this was ok. Not theNolan movie, definitely the mostNolan movie. The kind of film that practically begs the audience to decipher its more difficult scenes, but isn't necessarily interesting enough to bother. Like, the last major set piece was kind of bland and although there was a lot going on, it doesn't exactly amount to much beyond 'mission accomplished.' (though the shot of the one exploded building coming back together only to have a different part of it explode again was neato).It was entertaining though. Nolan does heists like the best of the best, but it's some of the other stuff that's just kind of... meh. All of the acting was very good (I especially liked KB as the villain), though some of the humor was cringey ("I ordered my hot sauce an hour ago!" WTF...). Also thought Pattinson was great (as he has proven to be in a bunch of roles now), and given the complexity of his role in particular, he really shines.