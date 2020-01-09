Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Common and John Malkovich Directed by: Tate Taylor
This comes out September 25th. But, if you have DirecTV, you can watch it now for an $11 rental. It's a 1 month exclusive window for them.
This completely flew under my radar. The trailer looks good.
Last edited by DJariya; 08-31-20 at 01:26 AM.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
Ah, Chastain posted a video on Instagram this past weekend of her and Farrell practicing some fighting moves. I had no idea what it was for. This looks pretty good. Anything with Chastain in, I'll watch in a heartbeat.
#4
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
So I do have DirecTV and I watched this late last night.
It was okay. Not the best Chastain movie. There is some good action and hand to hand combat scenes. She did look credible performing those scenes. But, overall it's not a very memorable movie. Definitely not a female John Wick. As far as badass female action movies goes, I liked Peppermint much more.
The scene with her in the red dress in the trailer was a pretty badass sequence and I also enjoyed her fight scene with Farrell.
I'd give this a C+ mainly for the talent and action. Story was kinda meh for me. If you can get this for a cheap $5-6 rental come release date in September and like Chastain and have 97 minutes to kill, then I say go for it.
It was okay. Not the best Chastain movie. There is some good action and hand to hand combat scenes. She did look credible performing those scenes. But, overall it's not a very memorable movie. Definitely not a female John Wick. As far as badass female action movies goes, I liked Peppermint much more.
The scene with her in the red dress in the trailer was a pretty badass sequence and I also enjoyed her fight scene with Farrell.
I'd give this a C+ mainly for the talent and action. Story was kinda meh for me. If you can get this for a cheap $5-6 rental come release date in September and like Chastain and have 97 minutes to kill, then I say go for it.
Last edited by DJariya; 08-31-20 at 01:20 PM.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 14,288
Received 50 Likes on 48 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
I have Directv but want to netflix or redbox this.
#6
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
So I do have DirecTV and I watched this late last night.
It was okay. Not the best Chastain movie. There is some good action and hand to hand combat scenes. She did look credible performing those scenes. But, overall it's not a very memorable movie. Definitely not a female John Wick. As far as badass female action movies goes, I liked Peppermint much more.
The scene with her in the red dress in the trailer was a pretty badass sequence and I also enjoyed her fight scene with Farrell.
I'd give this a C+ mainly for the talent and action. Story was kinda meh for me. If you can get this for a cheap $5-6 rental come release date in September and like Chastain and have 97 minutes to kill, then I say go for it.
It was okay. Not the best Chastain movie. There is some good action and hand to hand combat scenes. She did look credible performing those scenes. But, overall it's not a very memorable movie. Definitely not a female John Wick. As far as badass female action movies goes, I liked Peppermint much more.
The scene with her in the red dress in the trailer was a pretty badass sequence and I also enjoyed her fight scene with Farrell.
I'd give this a C+ mainly for the talent and action. Story was kinda meh for me. If you can get this for a cheap $5-6 rental come release date in September and like Chastain and have 97 minutes to kill, then I say go for it.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 49,123
Received 655 Likes on 401 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
I got a free rental from Fandango Now. I might use it on this. I Love Chastain, but maybe she's a little old for this part? Is that sexist? I don't think anyone would say that about a 43 year old male assassin.
Thought this was funny in the trailer credits :
Yes, Common is an Oscar winner. For co-writing the song "Glory" from the movie Selma. Unless he wrote a rap verse in this movie's theme song, I don't really think that's all that relevant here.
Thought this was funny in the trailer credits :
Yes, Common is an Oscar winner. For co-writing the song "Glory" from the movie Selma. Unless he wrote a rap verse in this movie's theme song, I don't really think that's all that relevant here.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
Denzel is rocking it in his late 60’s. If Chastain can make it look real, then I hope she can be in her 40’s or 60’s and go for these kinds of action flicks.
#9
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 14,288
Received 50 Likes on 48 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
The "And" should refer to Geena Davis since she has not done a movie in years unless Colin had a small role in that movie or two scenes.
#10
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
#11
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
It has nothing to do with someone who hasn't worked in a while.
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
I couldn't buy Chastain as an action star in Huntsman: Winter's War and I doubt I will in this one. I will wait until this hits iTunes on demand then give it a shot. Looks like it belongs on demand.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off