Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell

So I do have DirecTV and I watched this late last night.



It was okay. Not the best Chastain movie. There is some good action and hand to hand combat scenes. She did look credible performing those scenes. But, overall it's not a very memorable movie. Definitely not a female John Wick. As far as badass female action movies goes, I liked Peppermint much more.



The scene with her in the red dress in the trailer was a pretty badass sequence and I also enjoyed her fight scene with Farrell.



I'd give this a C+ mainly for the talent and action. Story was kinda meh for me. If you can get this for a cheap $5-6 rental come release date in September and like Chastain and have 97 minutes to kill, then I say go for it.