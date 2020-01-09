DVD Talk Forum

Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell

Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell

   
Old 08-31-20, 01:18 AM
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,573
Received 324 Likes on 244 Posts
Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell







Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Common and John Malkovich Directed by: Tate Taylor



This comes out September 25th. But, if you have DirecTV, you can watch it now for an $11 rental. It's a 1 month exclusive window for them.

This completely flew under my radar. The trailer looks good.
Old 08-31-20, 07:15 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
stingermck's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: NC
Posts: 15,821
Received 32 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
Looks good, I'll check it out at some point.
Old 08-31-20, 07:20 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,922
Received 127 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
Ah, Chastain posted a video on Instagram this past weekend of her and Farrell practicing some fighting moves. I had no idea what it was for. This looks pretty good. Anything with Chastain in, I'll watch in a heartbeat.
Old 08-31-20, 01:13 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,573
Received 324 Likes on 244 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
So I do have DirecTV and I watched this late last night.

It was okay. Not the best Chastain movie. There is some good action and hand to hand combat scenes. She did look credible performing those scenes. But, overall it's not a very memorable movie. Definitely not a female John Wick. As far as badass female action movies goes, I liked Peppermint much more.

The scene with her in the red dress in the trailer was a pretty badass sequence and I also enjoyed her fight scene with Farrell.

I'd give this a C+ mainly for the talent and action. Story was kinda meh for me. If you can get this for a cheap $5-6 rental come release date in September and like Chastain and have 97 minutes to kill, then I say go for it.
Old 08-31-20, 08:44 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 14,288
Received 50 Likes on 48 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
I have Directv but want to netflix or redbox this.
Old 08-31-20, 09:46 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,755
Received 21 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
So I do have DirecTV and I watched this late last night.

It was okay. Not the best Chastain movie. There is some good action and hand to hand combat scenes. She did look credible performing those scenes. But, overall it's not a very memorable movie. Definitely not a female John Wick. As far as badass female action movies goes, I liked Peppermint much more.

The scene with her in the red dress in the trailer was a pretty badass sequence and I also enjoyed her fight scene with Farrell.

I'd give this a C+ mainly for the talent and action. Story was kinda meh for me. If you can get this for a cheap $5-6 rental come release date in September and like Chastain and have 97 minutes to kill, then I say go for it.
Agree with everything here word for word. It's fast paced and action packed, but everyone has seen this movie a thousands times before. An enjoyable time passer and nothing more. Same rating from me.
Old 08-31-20, 09:55 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 49,123
Received 655 Likes on 401 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
I got a free rental from Fandango Now. I might use it on this. I Love Chastain, but maybe she's a little old for this part? Is that sexist? I don't think anyone would say that about a 43 year old male assassin.

Thought this was funny in the trailer credits :



Yes, Common is an Oscar winner. For co-writing the song "Glory" from the movie Selma. Unless he wrote a rap verse in this movie's theme song, I don't really think that's all that relevant here.
Old 08-31-20, 10:00 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,922
Received 127 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
Denzel is rocking it in his late 60’s. If Chastain can make it look real, then I hope she can be in her 40’s or 60’s and go for these kinds of action flicks.
Old 09-01-20, 01:57 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 14,288
Received 50 Likes on 48 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
The "And" should refer to Geena Davis since she has not done a movie in years unless Colin had a small role in that movie or two scenes.
Old 09-01-20, 12:52 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,573
Received 324 Likes on 244 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
No you just don't want to spend $11 bucks on an on demand rental.
Old 09-01-20, 12:54 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,573
Received 324 Likes on 244 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
That's incorrect. The "And" credit is a special contractual thing usually used for high profile actors when they sign on for a movie or TV show. Farrell's agents probably had that language written in.

It has nothing to do with someone who hasn't worked in a while.
Old 09-01-20, 07:44 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Posts: 22,202
Received 14 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Ava (2020) -- S: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell
I couldn't buy Chastain as an action star in Huntsman: Winter's War and I doubt I will in this one. I will wait until this hits iTunes on demand then give it a shot. Looks like it belongs on demand.
