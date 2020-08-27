DVD Talk Forum

Come Play (2020) -- S: Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.

Come Play (2020) -- S: Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.

   
Come Play (2020) -- S: Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.







A terrifying new vision in horror awaits. #ComePlay is in theaters this Halloween. Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Olivers devices against him to break into our world, Olivers parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen. The film is produced by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners.
Re: Come Play (2020) -- S: Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
I like Gillian Jacobs but thats doesnt look very good. Reminds me of all those early 2000s horror movies that no one remembers.

I dont know if it is deliberate or not with that mop top kid but there were a few shots where he looked very similar to Danny in Kubricks The Shining.
