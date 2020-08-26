DVD Talk Forum

Tremors 7: Shrieker Island (2020) -- S: Michael Gross

Tremors 7: Shrieker Island (2020) -- S: Michael Gross

   
08-26-20, 12:35 PM
Tremors 7: Shrieker Island (2020) -- S: Michael Gross




When a nature preserve in the Solomon Islands is infiltrated by Graboids, Ass Blasters, and Shriekers, two of the preserve's top scientists recruit Burt Gummer, monster hunter extraordinaire, to eradicate the infestation. While there, Burt picks up a potential new protégé and encounters lost love.






Comes out on BD October 20th.


I still need to get Tremors 6. Yes, I do have most of the Tremors series on BD.
08-26-20, 12:39 PM
Re: Tremors 7: Shrieker Island (2020) -- S: Michael Gross
Fuck Yeah
08-26-20, 01:19 PM
Re: Tremors 7: Shrieker Island (2020) -- S: Michael Gross
This actually looks pretty good.
