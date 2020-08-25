View Poll Results: What did you think of New Mutants?
New Mutants (2020, D: Boone) -- S: Williams, Taylor-Joy, Braga -- The Spoiler filled reviews thread
Synopsis:
In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities. Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee.
Running Time: 98 minutes
Production Budget: Unknown (There's no reliable source that tells what the budget of this movie is)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: N/A
Trailer:
Teaser:
This opens Friday in select markets where theatres are open
Thought I would go ahead and post this for those here who want to and are able to see this can talk about. As in previous threads, this is a free open-spoiler thread. So if you don't want to be spoiled, stick to the pre-announcement thread.
And as a courtesy, please don't troll this thread that you have no interest in going to the theatres or people are crazy to see this etc. This is for people to talk about the movie, not your personal beliefs or health concerns.
As for me, I will see this as soon as theatres are open here in Southern California. We may get news about that later this week. But, if theatres here don't open in time during it's theatrical window, then of course I'll have no choice but wait until it hits video.
This is the first studio release of a popular IP during this Covid era, so it definitely deserves a review thread for people who want to and can see it to talk about it.
I know traffic and commentary in this thread will likely be light as many of you don't have theatres open in your town.
