Its OK to admit you were wrong (Movie Edition)
Its OK to admit you were wrong (Movie Edition)
So we all like to endlessly debate movies and a lot of the time that debate starts when movies are first announced or casting decisions are released. Which begs the question,
When have you argued one way regarding the making of a movie when News was first released only to realize you were wrong when you watched the actual movie?
Probaly the most famous recent example is Heath Ledger as the Joker. He and Nolan were shit on when it was first announced that he would be playing the role but it turned out extremely well. So what are your mistakes? Its doesnt have to necessarily be casting decisions, it can be anything you can admit you were wrong about.
For me, I just recently re-watched John Wick 3. I remember pissing all over Halle Berry being in the movie. Turns out, her fighting sequence was the best part of the movie (the badass dogs helped too).
Re: Its OK to admit you were wrong (Movie Edition)
The very first time I saw Seven in a movie theater, I thought it was sick, sadistic, exploitative trash. Essentially "torture porn" before the term was coined.
I rewatched it on DVD a few years later and realized that the movie doesn't show anything. It's all messing with your head and actually what you think you saw was just in your mind. Then I decided it was a brilliant thriller, a near-masterpiece. That was probably my biggest turn-around. Now I (almost) understand why people got so worked up and upset about Janet Leigh in the shower sequence.
Re: Its OK to admit you were wrong (Movie Edition)
Not exactly what the OP is asking for, but I didn't like Raising Arizona when I first saw it in the theater. Somehow watching it on video, I realized how hilarious it is.
