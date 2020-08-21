Sputnik (2020)...Russian sci-fi creature film.
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Sputnik (2020)...Russian sci-fi creature film.
For the few that know about the Russian movie Sputnik, it's now out on digital. I've read reviews and many say it's almost on par with Alien. It's available on Vudu, for $19.99.
https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/...putnik/1470974
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLn2xeJgQeM
https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/...putnik/1470974
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLn2xeJgQeM
fucking fantastic! I havent been freaked out by a movie in a long time and this had me on edge the entire film. Simply fantastic. This is a must see sci-fi creature film. Must see!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off