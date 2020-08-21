Sputnik (2020)...Russian sci-fi creature film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLn2xeJgQeM For the few that know about the Russian movie Sputnik, it's now out on digital. I've read reviews and many say it's almost on par with Alien. It's available on Vudu, for $19.99.

Borrowed this from the streaming forum, but will get buried in Vudu thread. Fans of genre or even low budget, incredibly well made foreign films should really seek this out.fucking fantastic! I havent been freaked out by a movie in a long time and this had me on edge the entire film. Simply fantastic. This is a must see sci-fi creature film. Must see!