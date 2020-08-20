Most Super Heroes in a non Super Hero movie?

Being unemployed I'm watching WAY too much tv. I was watching What's Your Number (an Anna Faris rom-com) and lo and behold...Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Anthony Mackie were all in this. While Evans had done the forgettable FF4 movies, First Avenger and this flick came out the same year and the other two guys had not yet assumed their hero roles.



Out of site also came to mind with Keaton, Clooney, Cheadle and Sam Jackson. Not sure if Viola Davis counts, but she was the bad guy in Suicide Squad and will be reprising her role in The Suicide Squad.



So, what other movies have 2 or more current film heroes in non hero roles?