DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Spider-Woman? D: Wilde

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Spider-Woman? D: Wilde

   
Old 08-19-20, 05:35 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 75,566
Received 81 Likes on 55 Posts
Spider-Woman? D: Wilde
https://twitter.com/krolljvar/status/1296208218448736256

@krolljvar: EXCLU: As the continue to diversify their cinematic universe of Marvel characters, Sony has set @oliviawilde to direct an untitled Marvel that sources say is expect to center around SPIDER-WOMAN https://t.co/lFK6f7gLbL
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-19-20, 06:28 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 20,214
Received 143 Likes on 118 Posts
Re: Spider-Woman? D: Wilde
Id prefer Spider-Gwen personally.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.