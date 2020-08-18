Scenes from movies that you really dont remember being in the movie
Seriously there are scenes in old movies that i dont remember seeing in the movie and then they added it into the movie when on tv or some special anniversary DVD or whatever.
Uncle Buck
Bug getting abducted by Buck and then Buck and Tia threatening to kill or maim Bug with that drill. Never seen it now until i watched the movie for DVD last night. That scene was never in the movie back then
Baltar being executed in a movie version of the original Battlestar Galactica. (It was the pilot episodes edited into a "movie").
In a tv version of Superman 2 at the end of the movie after losing all their powers, the kryptonians were arrested and hauled off to a paddywagon.
