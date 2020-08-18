Scenes from movies that you really dont remember being in the movie

Seriously there are scenes in old movies that i dont remember seeing in the movie and then they added it into the movie when on tv or some special anniversary DVD or whatever.



Uncle Buck



Bug getting abducted by Buck and then Buck and Tia threatening to kill or maim Bug with that drill. Never seen it now until i watched the movie for DVD last night. That scene was never in the movie back then