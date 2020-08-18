Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake with Will Smith and Kevin Hart
Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake with Will Smith and Kevin Hart
Paramount Pictures has set a remake of the classic John Hughes 1987 road trip comedy Planes, Trains & Automobiles as a star vehicle for Will Smith and Kevin Hart. Harts Hartbeat Productions and Smiths Westbrook Studios will produce. In her feature debut, Aeysha Carr will write the script. Her TV credits include Brooklyn 99 and the upcoming Hulu series Woke.
Even this line from the article seemingly contradicts itself:
The film seems like an ideal one for a new version from Paramount: it was very funny, but writer/director Hughes made it exceptionally touching considering the high concept road trip premise. He caught two superb physical comic actors at the peak of their powers.
Um, yeah. So why would it seem ideal for a new version?
What an awful idea. Some films are already perfect, and just need to be left alone.
2020 continues to give.
Re: Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake with Will Smith and Kevin Hart
As long as it doesn't destroy all the existing copies of the original movie, I'm fine with this. Might be fun, might be forgettable. Doesn't affect the original at all.
