Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake with Will Smith and Kevin Hart

The film seems like an ideal one for a new version from Paramount: it was very funny, but writer/director Hughes made it exceptionally touching considering the high concept road trip premise. He caught two superb physical comic actors at the peak of their powers.

Even this line from the article seemingly contradicts itself:Um, yeah. So why would it seem ideal for a new version?What an awful idea. Some films are already perfect, and just need to be left alone.2020 continues to give.