Natural Born Killers--A Trite Relic or Timely Portent?
In light of our country and world *potentially* falling apart, let’s look back at one of the most notorious films of the 1990: Natural Born Killers. This is a film that stares into the abyss and says, “what a rush!”. If you think I’m praising the film: I’m not. It is a film so cowardly to not take a real moral stand on anything and instead revels in an orgy of on-screen violence and glorifying serial killers and then clucks its tongue and say “tsk tsk, isn’t it terrible the way the media glorifies serial killers?” It is just an evil film. There’s no getting around it. The “heroes”, Mickey and Mallory bludgeon, maim, rape and kill through a mountain of victims who are portrayed as little more than cartoon caricatures of human beings, so it’s “okay” to root for M and M. It was a shocker when it came out and inspiration for people to commit murder. (One of the Columbine shooters dressed themselves as Mickey Knox before the tragic shooting) The ending montage is kind of joke in light of what’s happening now: “Oh my God, Amy Fisher, The Menendez Brothers, OJ Simpson! IT’S THE APOCALYPSE!”)
On the plus column: the performances by Harrelson and Lewis are stellar; the soundtrack is incredible; the editing is mind-blowing considering that this was before digital editing and it weaves a one-of-a-kind phantasmagoric spell on anyone who watches it; and Oliver Stone did a great job of directing it. It’s a movie that’s both amazing and reprehensible at the same time.
Do you think it has any relevance today or is it simply a relic of a decade that didn’t have much in the way of real problems?
First time i saw the movie i hated it, but rewatched it many times and i now consider it pretty much a classic.
I think your assessment of the movie is way off base. I think the movie does a good job of showing the cyclical pattern of abuse and violence and how the media revels in pushing it on to an increasingly voyeuistic audience who are increasingly desensatized to violence. Its relevance today is even more so than when it came out. I knkw Tarantino was very verbal in his hatred of the movie, but i am not much of a fan of his, so it does nothing in forming my own opinion.
I just watched it a week ago and it's still a masterpiece. The thing is that it wasn't glorifying violence it was a satire on the media glorifying violence. The director's cut is one of the best films of the 90's.
I rewatched a few months ago.
Incredibly entertaining. Lots to say. Predictive and aware - similar to Idiocracy and God Bless America. All around bombastic editing and energy so it plays like a good album.
