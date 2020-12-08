47 Ronin sequel in the works
47 Ronin sequel in the works
https://deadline.com/2020/08/47-roni...or-1203010764/
EXCLUSIVE: Mulan actor Ron Yuan will sit in the directors chair for the upcoming untitled 47 Ronin sequel. The action-fantasy pic will be produced by Universal 1440, a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Im incredibly excited to be working with Universal and the producing team on this genre-blending, martial arts, action, horror and cyber-punk film, said Yuan. This will be a fun, intense, supercharged thrill ride for viewers globally.
The original film was directed by Carl Rinsch and written by Chris Morgan and Hossein Amini from a story conceived by Morgan and Walter Hamada. Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi and Ko Shibasaki starred in 47 Ronin, which was based on Chūshingura. The pic tells a fictionalized account of the titular 47 rōnin, a real-life group of samurai in the 18th century who set out to avenge the death of their master who was killed by a merciless shogun. 47 Ronin banked over $38 million at the domestic box office and $151 million globally.
Yuan directed CMC/Lionsgates Step Up China: Year for the Dance and was the action director for Jason Stathams Wild Card and China-Taiwan co-production of Black and White: Dawn of Justice, Sonys Black Dynamite and Angel of Death.
Onscreen, Yuan stars as Sergeant Qiang in Disneys live-action adaptation of Mulan, directed by Niki Caro and will lend his voice to Pearl Films and Stephen Chows animated feature The Monkey King for Netflix. He also stars in Bao Trans upcoming action-comedy The Paper Tigers for XYZ Films.
Yuan is repped by UTA, Greene & Associates, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Arlene Thorton & Associates.
