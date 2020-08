47 Ronin sequel in the works

Quote:

actor Ron Yuan will sit in the director’s chair for the upcoming untitledsequel. The action-fantasy pic will be produced by Universal 1440, a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.“I’m incredibly excited to be working with Universal and the producing team on this genre-blending, martial arts, action, horror and cyber-punk film,” said Yuan. “This will be a fun, intense, supercharged thrill ride for viewers globally.”The original film was directed by Carl Rinsch and written by Chris Morgan and Hossein Amini from a story conceived by Morgan and Walter Hamada. Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi and Ko Shibasaki starred inwhich was based onThe pic tells a fictionalized account of the titular 47 rōnin, a real-life group of samurai in the 18th century who set out to avenge the death of their master who was killed by a merciless shogun.banked over $38 million at the domestic box office and $151 million globally.Yuan directed CMC/Lionsgate’sand was the action director for Jason Statham’sand China-Taiwan co-production of, Sony’sandOnscreen, Yuan stars as Sergeant Qiang in Disney’s live-action adaptation ofdirected by Niki Caro and will lend his voice to Pearl Films and Stephen Chow’s animated featurefor Netflix. He also stars in Bao Tran’s upcoming action-comedyfor XYZ Films.Yuan is repped by UTA, Greene & Associates, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Arlene Thorton & Associates.