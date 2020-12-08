DVD Talk Forum

47 Ronin sequel in the works

47 Ronin sequel in the works

   
47 Ronin sequel in the works
https://deadline.com/2020/08/47-roni...or-1203010764/

EXCLUSIVE: Mulan actor Ron Yuan will sit in the directors chair for the upcoming untitled 47 Ronin sequel. The action-fantasy pic will be produced by Universal 1440, a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Im incredibly excited to be working with Universal and the producing team on this genre-blending, martial arts, action, horror and cyber-punk film, said Yuan. This will be a fun, intense, supercharged thrill ride for viewers globally.

The original film was directed by Carl Rinsch and written by Chris Morgan and Hossein Amini from a story conceived by Morgan and Walter Hamada. Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi and Ko Shibasaki starred in 47 Ronin, which was based on Chūshingura. The pic tells a fictionalized account of the titular 47 rōnin, a real-life group of samurai in the 18th century who set out to avenge the death of their master who was killed by a merciless shogun. 47 Ronin banked over $38 million at the domestic box office and $151 million globally.



Yuan directed CMC/Lionsgates Step Up China: Year for the Dance and was the action director for Jason Stathams Wild Card and China-Taiwan co-production of Black and White: Dawn of Justice, Sonys Black Dynamite and Angel of Death.

Onscreen, Yuan stars as Sergeant Qiang in Disneys live-action adaptation of Mulan, directed by Niki Caro and will lend his voice to Pearl Films and Stephen Chows animated feature The Monkey King for Netflix. He also stars in Bao Trans upcoming action-comedy The Paper Tigers for XYZ Films.

Yuan is repped by UTA, Greene & Associates, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Arlene Thorton & Associates.
