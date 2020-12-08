Re: The Big Goodbye (W/D/P : Ben Affleck) - Drama about the making of Chinatown

It takes some serious balls to try and get financing for a movie in 2020 about Roman Polanski, though I guess Tarantino did last year (to some extent).



The key, the thing that will make or break this film will be the casting of a mid-30s Jack Nicholson. Its a shame that the two best Jack clones Christian Slater and Timothy Olyphant are both much too old now. I dont even know who could play the part, hes so iconic.



I have to think that Affleck will give one of the four main parts (Nicholson, Polanski, Robert Evans, Robert Towne) to himself - to complete the big four like he did with Live By Night.