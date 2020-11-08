Longest running time that you sat through uninterrupted
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Longest running time that you sat through uninterrupted
I recently came across (but haven't yet watched) a Hungarian film from the '90s called Sátántangó. What immediately struck me was that it has a listed running time of 7 hours and 20 minutes.
That led me to wonder how many sittings would be required to watch something like that. Even if it were loaded with laughs and action (which I don't believe it is), that kind of running time would wear down most people who would attempt to watch it in one go.
As far as I can recall, the film with the longest running time I sat through without leaving my seat is LotR: Return of the King which clocks in at 3 hr and 20 min. I know the Extended Edition is longer (obvs), but that's the only EE I haven't watched from LotR.
The longest movie that I watched that had an actual intermission is Kenneth Branaugh's Hamlet, which is just over 4 hours. I watched that one during its original theatrical run, so I don't remember the experience all that well. I'm pretty sure I was like most people and took advantage of the intermission to at least stretch my legs in the lobby.
That led me to wonder how many sittings would be required to watch something like that. Even if it were loaded with laughs and action (which I don't believe it is), that kind of running time would wear down most people who would attempt to watch it in one go.
As far as I can recall, the film with the longest running time I sat through without leaving my seat is LotR: Return of the King which clocks in at 3 hr and 20 min. I know the Extended Edition is longer (obvs), but that's the only EE I haven't watched from LotR.
The longest movie that I watched that had an actual intermission is Kenneth Branaugh's Hamlet, which is just over 4 hours. I watched that one during its original theatrical run, so I don't remember the experience all that well. I'm pretty sure I was like most people and took advantage of the intermission to at least stretch my legs in the lobby.
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Longest running time that you sat through uninterrupted
I saw Lawrence of Arabia in theaters but it included the intermission. My answer to the question would be seeing the theatrical cut of Return of the King which was around 3 hours and 20 minutes and didn't get up for any bathroom breaks.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off