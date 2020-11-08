Longest running time that you sat through uninterrupted

I recently came across (but haven't yet watched) a Hungarian film from the '90s called Sátántangó. What immediately struck me was that it has a listed running time of 7 hours and 20 minutes.



That led me to wonder how many sittings would be required to watch something like that. Even if it were loaded with laughs and action (which I don't believe it is), that kind of running time would wear down most people who would attempt to watch it in one go.



As far as I can recall, the film with the longest running time I sat through without leaving my seat is LotR: Return of the King which clocks in at 3 hr and 20 min. I know the Extended Edition is longer (obvs), but that's the only EE I haven't watched from LotR.



The longest movie that I watched that had an actual intermission is Kenneth Branaugh's Hamlet, which is just over 4 hours. I watched that one during its original theatrical run, so I don't remember the experience all that well. I'm pretty sure I was like most people and took advantage of the intermission to at least stretch my legs in the lobby.