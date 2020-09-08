old movies that the drive in theaters should be showing
Instead of showing Jaws, ET, Grease or Star Wars over and over once or twice every month, i can think of other old movies that drive in theaters should be showing since new movies arent being made recently
Beastmaster
Popeye the Movie
C.H.U.D.
Creepshow for a late night Friday night special or something
Lone Wolf McQuade
The Outsiders
Once Bitten
Monster Squad
Terms of Endearment
Witches of Eastwick
yeah those old movies and any other movie you can find and buy for DVD and/or blu ray these days and watch them any other time but movie theaters should realize that older movies shown at the drive in are better than no new movies
Evil Dead/2/Army of Darkness triple feature... Would probably go for that.
