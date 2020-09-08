DVD Talk Forum

old movies that the drive in theaters should be showing

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

old movies that the drive in theaters should be showing

   
08-09-20, 06:14 PM
old movies that the drive in theaters should be showing
Instead of showing Jaws, ET, Grease or Star Wars over and over once or twice every month, i can think of other old movies that drive in theaters should be showing since new movies arent being made recently

Beastmaster
Popeye the Movie
C.H.U.D.
Creepshow for a late night Friday night special or something
Lone Wolf McQuade
The Outsiders
Once Bitten
Monster Squad
Terms of Endearment
Witches of Eastwick

yeah those old movies and any other movie you can find and buy for DVD and/or blu ray these days and watch them any other time but movie theaters should realize that older movies shown at the drive in are better than no new movies
08-09-20, 07:27 PM
Re: old movies that the drive in theaters should be showing
Right now, my local Drive-In is playing Nightmare On Elm Street and Friday The Thirteen as a double feature.
08-09-20, 07:37 PM
Re: old movies that the drive in theaters should be showing
Evil Dead/2/Army of Darkness triple feature... Would probably go for that.
