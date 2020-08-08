Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
Here's my experience:
The local theatre here in Ontario, Canada re-opened. Ticket prices are reduced to five bucks, they've mostly been showing old movies, but new releases are starting to trickle out.
I live around the corner, and have lots of free time, so I've been a bunch of times. It's a strange experience, walking through the massive theatre lobby when it's completely empty. The first time, the way my footsteps echoed made me feel like I was walking into a mausoleum.
I was the only person in the theatre for Raiders of the Lost Ark. I wasn't made 100% sure what the mask requirements were. I was under the impression you had to wear your mask the entire time you were inside, but during the pre-show rules they said you were allowed to remove your mask inside the auditorium to enjoy your purchases from the concession stand.
Like, does that mean you're only supposed to lower your mask for the moments you are biting/swallowing, or that you don't have to wear it the entire time you're in the auditorium?
When I went the next night to see Jaws, there was only two other people in the theatre. Looked to be a couple in their 20's. They left halfway through the movie, leaving me by myself. Guess it was too scary for them or something.
I went to see Friday the 13th on a Sunday at 9:45, and there was about a dozen other people. I wasn't used to such crowds. They all had their masks off, no theatre staff said otherwise, so I guess you don't have to do the lowering the mask only during the moments you're eating.
I felt okay in this situation. I picked a seat in the front row, the other people were all in the upper seating of the auditorium, far away. The theatres are only selling tickets to seats that are isolated, only 30% capacity or something. But I don't know if I'd feel comfortable in a theatre that was filled to that 30% capacity.
Also checked out The Goonies, The Empire Strikes Back, and tonight saw a new movie called The Burnt Orange Heresy. There hasn't been more than 10 people including me in the theatre. The Burnt Orange Heresy was just me and one couple.
The local theatre here in Ontario, Canada re-opened. Ticket prices are reduced to five bucks, they've mostly been showing old movies, but new releases are starting to trickle out.
I live around the corner, and have lots of free time, so I've been a bunch of times. It's a strange experience, walking through the massive theatre lobby when it's completely empty. The first time, the way my footsteps echoed made me feel like I was walking into a mausoleum.
I was the only person in the theatre for Raiders of the Lost Ark. I wasn't made 100% sure what the mask requirements were. I was under the impression you had to wear your mask the entire time you were inside, but during the pre-show rules they said you were allowed to remove your mask inside the auditorium to enjoy your purchases from the concession stand.
Like, does that mean you're only supposed to lower your mask for the moments you are biting/swallowing, or that you don't have to wear it the entire time you're in the auditorium?
When I went the next night to see Jaws, there was only two other people in the theatre. Looked to be a couple in their 20's. They left halfway through the movie, leaving me by myself. Guess it was too scary for them or something.
I went to see Friday the 13th on a Sunday at 9:45, and there was about a dozen other people. I wasn't used to such crowds. They all had their masks off, no theatre staff said otherwise, so I guess you don't have to do the lowering the mask only during the moments you're eating.
I felt okay in this situation. I picked a seat in the front row, the other people were all in the upper seating of the auditorium, far away. The theatres are only selling tickets to seats that are isolated, only 30% capacity or something. But I don't know if I'd feel comfortable in a theatre that was filled to that 30% capacity.
Also checked out The Goonies, The Empire Strikes Back, and tonight saw a new movie called The Burnt Orange Heresy. There hasn't been more than 10 people including me in the theatre. The Burnt Orange Heresy was just me and one couple.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 60,083
Received 254 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
Shouldnt this be in the Movie Talk forum?
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 8,880
Received 29 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
That screen looks small.
#5
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
We have two theaters. One is a mall multiplex and the other is a single screen theater downtown. For a while the downtown theater was open, but theyve closed again due to low attendance. When it was open a couple weeks ago my girlfriend and I went to Wonder Woman. We were the only two in attendance.
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,740
Received 78 Likes on 51 Posts
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
What time and day are you going? Also I don't think 20 something y.o. left because it was too scary
I've been VERY tempted to go when theaters open back up. I wasn't able to catch a lot of these classic movies on the big screen so I'm so tempted to see ESB and Raiders, I haven't heard of Jaws coming but would love to see that too. There's one specialty true single screen IMAX that's open here but it's about a 45 min drive so I haven't made the journey. I'm just concerned with being in an enclosed area like that with other people for an extended amount of time. I'll do the beach and outside stuff all day but haven't done restaurants or anything yet. But I'm used to the theaters being relatively empty precovid since we would go at odd hours while the kid was in school so I've been spoiled in that regard. I'm with you in that I don't want to risk it being even 30% full. But at least with the big chains I think they said they are open to returns if you don't feel comfortable so that's good. You can always get your money back if there's too many people.
I've been VERY tempted to go when theaters open back up. I wasn't able to catch a lot of these classic movies on the big screen so I'm so tempted to see ESB and Raiders, I haven't heard of Jaws coming but would love to see that too. There's one specialty true single screen IMAX that's open here but it's about a 45 min drive so I haven't made the journey. I'm just concerned with being in an enclosed area like that with other people for an extended amount of time. I'll do the beach and outside stuff all day but haven't done restaurants or anything yet. But I'm used to the theaters being relatively empty precovid since we would go at odd hours while the kid was in school so I've been spoiled in that regard. I'm with you in that I don't want to risk it being even 30% full. But at least with the big chains I think they said they are open to returns if you don't feel comfortable so that's good. You can always get your money back if there's too many people.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
One theater near me is open. They've had a good slate of movies but I haven't gone. Yet. I think they're going to show Peninsula soon, which I want to see.
#8
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
I have an excellent home theater and a good popcorn maker, so I have no reason to risk going to a movie theater right now. Especially since they almost all project only digital now anyway.
#9
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
#10
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 6,740
Received 78 Likes on 51 Posts
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
The days were Fridays, Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursday. Showtimes were at 3pm, 5pm, 6:30pm, 9:40pm.
It was even the theatre with the reclining couch chairs. Those two must have been so pissed off, thinking the whole time 'If that one sweaty loser hadn't come to this movie we'd be by ourselves and could totally make out right now.'
It was even the theatre with the reclining couch chairs. Those two must have been so pissed off, thinking the whole time 'If that one sweaty loser hadn't come to this movie we'd be by ourselves and could totally make out right now.'
Except you're not a loser. Anyone who would risk life and limb to see Jaws on the big screen is definitely not a loser. In my book anyways. Or maybe we're just both losers.
So in the afternoon and evening and still dead quiet. That's good. Most of the times I go around noon so maybe it'll be just as empty.
#11
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
My local chain theater and the independent theater in North KC has been open since middle of June showing classic movies. I've been to my closest theater three times so far and have watched Ghostbusters, Twister, and The Karate Kid. I haven't been the last few weeks as I haven't had the time on the days they have been open. Our Local Cinemark reopens on August 14th and I'm still waiting for word on the reopening of the Alamo Drafthouse here. I've had a great time the three times I went and look forward to going more in the weeks ahead.
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
Our drive in (StarLite, Bloomington) has been doing a brisk business.... they're the only screen open anywhere, and they've been showing classic films nightly 7 nights a week, rain or shine. Tonight it's a Dirty Dancing / Mama Mia double feature. Recent films have included Jaws, Princess Bride, Neverending Story, Labyrinth, Army of Darkness, Shrek, Despicable Me, Inside Out, Back To The Future, Ghostbusters, The Goonies, and all three of the Star Wars movies.
Five bucks a head, three bucks per kid, or ten bucks per vehicle... whichever is cheaper. Also, about ever other weekend they've have a broadcasted live concert event on either Saturday or Sunday - the artists are all country, a genre I know nothing about, but I recognized the name Garth Brooks last month. I think those tickets are significantly more expensive - like $80 or $100 a carload - but they've sold out every one.
Their capacity is something around 300 vehicles but they cutoff sales when they get to 2/3rds capacity. You can sit in your car and enjoy the film without a mask, but if your car is open or if you're in the back of your truck/van masks are requried - ditto for hitting the bathroom or the concession stand.
They're rumored to be experimenting with a new model here in a couple of weeks. Orion Pictures is going to be testing out a new distribution model starting in August/September, with films being distributed exclusively to smaller privately-owned theaters, arthouses, and drive-ins, plus offering streaming-at-home options (on what platforms I don't know). Allegedly, Bill and Ted 3 will be showing at the Starlite when it opens in a few weeks... a double-feature on the weekends with the national film followed by a classic film - with just the el-cheapo classic films on weekday nights.
Five bucks a head, three bucks per kid, or ten bucks per vehicle... whichever is cheaper. Also, about ever other weekend they've have a broadcasted live concert event on either Saturday or Sunday - the artists are all country, a genre I know nothing about, but I recognized the name Garth Brooks last month. I think those tickets are significantly more expensive - like $80 or $100 a carload - but they've sold out every one.
Their capacity is something around 300 vehicles but they cutoff sales when they get to 2/3rds capacity. You can sit in your car and enjoy the film without a mask, but if your car is open or if you're in the back of your truck/van masks are requried - ditto for hitting the bathroom or the concession stand.
They're rumored to be experimenting with a new model here in a couple of weeks. Orion Pictures is going to be testing out a new distribution model starting in August/September, with films being distributed exclusively to smaller privately-owned theaters, arthouses, and drive-ins, plus offering streaming-at-home options (on what platforms I don't know). Allegedly, Bill and Ted 3 will be showing at the Starlite when it opens in a few weeks... a double-feature on the weekends with the national film followed by a classic film - with just the el-cheapo classic films on weekday nights.
#13
Admin
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 32,890
Received 130 Likes on 80 Posts
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
Thread moved.
On a personal note, movie theaters are not something I plan to do until there is a vaccine or people actually follow health guidelines that bring the virus spread to a minuscule level.
On a personal note, movie theaters are not something I plan to do until there is a vaccine or people actually follow health guidelines that bring the virus spread to a minuscule level.
#14
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?
I'm dying to go see some new movies in the theater.
I'm just not willing to literally die to see them. Or even get really sick. Or sick just a little.
So I'm not going to feel comfortable going to a movie until probably next year.
And that sucks. I really miss going to the movies.
I'm just not willing to literally die to see them. Or even get really sick. Or sick just a little.
So I'm not going to feel comfortable going to a movie until probably next year.
And that sucks. I really miss going to the movies.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off