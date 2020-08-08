Are the Theatres Open Where You Are? Do You Go?

Here's my experience:The local theatre here in Ontario, Canada re-opened. Ticket prices are reduced to five bucks, they've mostly been showing old movies, but new releases are starting to trickle out.I live around the corner, and have lots of free time, so I've been a bunch of times. It's a strange experience, walking through the massive theatre lobby when it's completely empty. The first time, the way my footsteps echoed made me feel like I was walking into a mausoleum.I was the only person in the theatre for. I wasn't made 100% sure what the mask requirements were. I was under the impression you had to wear your mask the entire time you were inside, but during the pre-show rules they said you were allowed to remove your mask inside the auditorium to enjoy your purchases from the concession stand.Like, does that mean you're only supposed to lower your mask for the moments you are biting/swallowing, or that you don't have to wear it the entire time you're in the auditorium?When I went the next night to see, there was only two other people in the theatre. Looked to be a couple in their 20's. They left halfway through the movie, leaving me by myself. Guess it was too scary for them or something.I went to seeon a Sunday at 9:45, and there was about a dozen other people. I wasn't used to such crowds. They all had their masks off, no theatre staff said otherwise, so I guess you don't have to do the lowering the mask only during the moments you're eating.I felt okay in this situation. I picked a seat in the front row, the other people were all in the upper seating of the auditorium, far away. The theatres are only selling tickets to seats that are isolated, only 30% capacity or something. But I don't know if I'd feel comfortable in a theatre that was filled to that 30% capacity.Also checked out, and tonight saw a new movie called. There hasn't been more than 10 people including me in the theatre.was just me and one couple.